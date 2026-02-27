Noise, February 27: Noise launched the Noise Master Buds 2 in India on Friday, marking the latest addition to the homegrown brand’s premium audio portfolio. These true wireless stereo earphones arrive as the direct successor to the Master Buds released in 2025, maintaining the high-profile “Sound by Bose” collaboration. The newly launched wearable features a signature vinyl-inspired charging case design and carries an IPX5 rating for splash resistance, ensuring durability for outdoor use and workouts.

This second-generation model introduces significant upgrades over its predecessor, focusing on immersive audio and advanced smart features. The Noise Master Buds 2 are equipped with a six-axis IMU sensor to power 360-degree spatial audio, providing a more directional soundstage for listeners. Additionally, the brand has integrated a natural language AI voice assistant capable of responding to real-time queries and assisting with tasks, alongside head gesture controls for a hands-free user experience. Smartphone Launches in March 2026: From Apple iPhone 17e and Nothing Phone 4a to Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Know All About Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

Noise Master Buds 2 Specifications and Features

The Noise Master Buds 2 are engineered with 10mm PU+ PEEK drivers and support the LHDC 5.0 audio codec, allowing for 24-bit/96kHz high-resolution Bluetooth streaming. For noise management, the earbuds offer up to 51dB of Active Noise Cancellation and a transparency mode for situational awareness. The system employs six microphones dedicated to environmental noise cancellation to ensure voice clarity during telephonic conversations. Connectivity features include dual pairing, Google Fast Pair, in-ear detection, and compatibility with the Noise Audio app and Find My Device network.

Regarding battery performance, the company claims the earphones provide up to 30 hours of total playback with the charging case when ANC is active. Without the case, the earbuds themselves offer six hours of continuous use. A fast-charging feature is included, where a 10-minute charge is reported to deliver up to six hours of listening time. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max India Launch Timeline Leaked; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Noise Master Buds 2 Price in India

The Noise Master Buds 2 have been introduced at an inaugural launch price of INR 7,999. The TWS earphones are available in three distinct colour options, namely Aurum, Carbon, and Mercury. Pre-sales for the device have commenced across multiple platforms, including the official Gonoise website, Amazon, and offline retail chains such as Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

