New Delhi, March 4: iQOO Neo 10R launch date in India is set for March 11, 2025. The upcoming smartphone from iQOO will bring several upgrades over its predecessor, particularly in performance and camera capabilities. Leaks have provided valuable insights into what users can expect. The iQOO Neo 10R is confirmed to feature a Snapdragon processor, an AMOLED display and a bigger battery.

The smartphone maker has been teasing its upcoming device on social media platforms, building excitement ahead of its official launch. The iQOO Neo 10R looks set to compete in the mid-range segment with its next-gen features. The smartphone will come in two colour options, which include Raging Blue and Moonknight Titanium. The company is set to officially announce the iQOO Neo 10R price in India during its launch. However, reports indicate that it may be priced at approximately INR 29,999 with bank offers. Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Realme.

iQOO Neo 10R Specifications and Features

The iQOO Neo 10R is confirmed to be powered with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. It is expected to come with options of up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is likely to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, which may support a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it is set to offer a 2,000Hz instant touch sampling rate, along with stable 90FPS performance. Additionally, the smartphone may feature an Ultra Game mode with a built-in FPS metre. It will likely be helpful to enhance the gaming experience for its users. iOS 18.4 Beta 2 Released: Apple Adds Visual Intelligence to iPhone 15 Pro Models, Priority Notifications, New Emojis, Control Centre and Much More.

The iQOO Neo 10R is set to feature a dual-camera setup on the rearwith Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). It appears to include a triple LED flashlight to enhance low-light photography. The camera system is expected to include a 50MP primary lens paired with an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The smartphone may come with a 16MP front-facing camera. The iQOO Neo 10R is anticipated to be equipped with a 6,400mAh battery, which is likely to support 80W fast charging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2025 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).