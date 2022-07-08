OnePlus is rumoured to launch the 10T smartphone soon. From its price to Amazon availability, we have come across several leaks. On Tuesday, the price of OnePlus 10T was revealed on the Amazon UK website. Now, its launch timeline has surfaced online. According to a report from Pricebaba, the OnePlus 10T will debut by the end of this month. The report suggests between July 25 to August 1, 2022. OnePlus 10T Price Revealed via Amazon UK Website, Expected Features & Specifications.

The smartphone was reportedly spotted on AnTuTu with an impressive score. The handset is expected to be priced around Rs 50,000 and will be available in moonstone black colour.

As per previous leaks, the OnePlus 10T might be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It could get a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast charging support, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and more.

