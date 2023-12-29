Mumbai, December 29: Realme India teased a new smartphone from its X handle with the text "No Periscope. No Flagship" on December 28. The Chinese smartphone maker only hinted at the device's camera panel on the back of X, formerly Twitter. The new device will likely be Realme 12+ Pro, say reports. As January 2024 approaches, many new smartphones are coming, and Realme may try to stand out with its latest smartphone amid the other launches.

According to the official post on X by Realme India, the device will likely launch with a single camera on the back. The reports claimed that the new teased device will likely be Realme 12+ Pro, however, the post says otherwise. The device's picture shared by @realmeIndia on X showed a single camera setup on the back. The term "no periscope" may be attributed to the device not having any other camera on the back and "no flagship" could mean the device may be a budget or mid-range smartphone. iPhone 15 Available at Discounted Rate on Amazon: Check Latest Price, Offers and Key Specifications Before New Year 2024.

Realme 12+ Pro Likely To Be Launched in India?

Realme 12+ Pro is one of the most awaited mid-range smartphones and the successor of the popular Realme 11 series, particularly the Realme 11+ Pro. According to a report by India Today, the teased Realme smartphone will most likely be launched with the Snapdragon 7 series, the latest Gen 3. The report claimed that the device would feature a periscope telephoto camera and flagship features like a 64MP camera powered by OmniVision 64B technology, offering a maximum of 3x optical zoom. The expected price of the device, as per India Today, will be Rs 23,000. Samsung Galaxy S24 Details Leaked? Samsung’s Flagship Smartphone May Not Include ‘Satellite Connectivity’, Check Price and Other Leaked Details,

The report further hinted at the possibility of the device featuring a periscope camera, referring to the launch of Realme GT 5 Pro and its periscope camera. The smartphone is available in China and may or may not be launched in India with the exact specifications. The report mentioned a tipster, Abhishek Yadav, who shared details that Realme India may launch its upcoming Realme 12 Pro+ by the end of January or February 2024. The expected chip for the Realme 12+ Pro is Snapdragon 7 Gen 2. However, the company has yet to confirm it.

