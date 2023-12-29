New Delhi, December 29: Samsung Galaxy S24 is on the edge, and as its launch date draws near, the tech community is abuzz with the latest leaks. The anticipation for Samsung's new flagship series is high, but recent reports suggest that fans might have to brace themselves for a price hike, particularly for the top Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra model.

Despite the excitement, a report of 9to5 Google hints that it seems the much-talked-about satellite connectivity feature may be missing once again from the upcoming Galaxy S24. The Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks have been making rounds on the internet, revealing not just the potential pricing but also the specifications and colour options for the entire lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Specifications and Price (Rumoured):

According to multiple reports, the Galaxy S24 series is expected to boast 2,600 nits displays and might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Images of the phones in four main colours have also surfaced, indicating that Samsung might be ready to make a bold statement with its design choices.

The spotlight has been on the leaked prices, especially for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Multiple reports indicate there may be a price increase for the Galaxy S24 Ultra model in Europe, with the base 256GB version expected to cost EUR 1,449, up from the previous model's EUR 1,399.

In Sweden, the starting price for the Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to be SEK 17,990, with the 512GB variant at SEK 19,490. While these figures are specific to Europe, they set a lead for what the US market might expect, with predictions flying around a starting price of USD 1,249, slightly higher than the Galaxy S23 Ultra's USD 1,199 starting point.

In contrast, the standard Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ models could see stable or even reduced prices in some regions. The Galaxy S24 might retain its price at SEK 11,490 in Sweden, while other parts of Europe could see a drop to EUR 899 from EUR 949. Similarly, the Galaxy S24+ could come down to EUR 1,149 from EUR 1,199.

