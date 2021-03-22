OnePlus 9 Series is all set to be launched in India tomorrow. Before the launch, we have already seen plenty of leaks hinting at key specifications and features of the OnePlus 9 series. With over 24 hours left for the official launch, India prices of the OnePlus 9 series have been leaked online. According to a leakster who goes by the name 'Zubeen' has leaked the prices of the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R on Twitter. The OnePlus 9R will get a starting price of Rs 30,000 whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9 phones will cost Rs 50,000 and Rs 42,000, respectively. As of now, it couldn't be confirmed if these prices are legitimate. So, we request our viewers to take this information with a pinch of salt. OnePlus 9 Series Receives 3 Million Reservations in China Ahead of Its Launch.

OnePlus India will announce prices for the OnePlus 9 Series tomorrow at the launch event which will commence at 7:30 pm IST. It will be streamed via OnePlus India's official YouTube and other social media channels. As per the previously leaked specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9 smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.

The OnePlus 9 Pro device will get a 6.7 fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 3216x1440 pixels. OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the OnePlus 9 phone will carry a 48MP triple rear camera module whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro will flaunt a 48MP quad rear camera system.

Last week, the company announced on its Twitter channel that the top-end model of the OnePlus 9 Pro will come with a 50W warp wireless charging support. Ahead of the launch, the upcoming OnePlus 9 Series has already received three million reservations in China. It would be interesting to watch what response would the OnePlus 9 Series will get from the Indian audience post its launch.

