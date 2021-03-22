OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch the OnePlus 9 Series in India on March 23, 2021. OnePlus 9 Series will consist of the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9R smartphones. Ahead of its launch, the OnePlus 9 Series has received three million reservations in China. This piece of information was shared by the company on the Chinese microblogging website 'Weibo'. As a reminder, OnePlus had reportedly opened pre-bookings for the OnePlus 9 Series earlier this month. Today, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed on Weibo that the OnePlus 9 Series will be launched in the home country on March 24, 2021. The upcoming OnePlus 9 smartphones are said to go on sale in the home country from March 30, 2021. OnePlus 9 Series Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch, China-Spec Variant To Get ColorOS 11.

As per the newly leaked specifications by Evleaks, the OnePlus 9 device will feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. On the other side, the OnePlus 9 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 3216x440 pixels.

OnePlus 9 Series (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

Open the door to a world of brilliant colors. Don't forget to set your alarm for the #OnePlus9Series launch tomorrow! Hit 'Notify Me' for a chance to win a device! 👉 https://t.co/1emddhngnx pic.twitter.com/k4481ytnyr — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 22, 2021

Both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 9 Pro (Photo Credits: Pete Lau Twitter

OnePlus 9 is will get a 48MP triple rear camera system whereas the top-end model will feature a 48MP quad rear camera module. Both phones will come packed with 4,500mAh batteries. Last week, the company revealed that the OnePlus 9 Pro will come with a 50W warp wireless charging facility.

OnePlus 9 Series (Photo Credits: Weibo)

Today, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced on Weibo that the OnePlus 9 Series will run on the ColorOS 11 user interface instead of the HydrogenOS. Coming to the OnePlus 9R phone, nothing much is known about it. Last week, the company had teased the device on its Twitter account with trigger buttons. This hints that the OnePlus 9R could be a gaming phone.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2021 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).