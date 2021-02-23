OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker is rumoured to launch its OnePlus 9 series next month. OnePlus 9 could comprise of OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9e phones. Ahead of the launch, key specifications of the premium OnePlus 9 Pro and another affordable model have been leaked online. This model is likely to be called as OnePlus 9 Lite or OnePlus 9e. As per the leaks, the OnePlus 9 Pro could be powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC whereas the OnePlus 9 Lite or OnePlus 9e might come with Snapdragon 690 chipset. OnePlus 9 Pro To Support 45W Wireless Charging: Report.

The pro model is expected to feature an AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440x3216 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the handset could get a triple rear camera module comprising of a 48MP primary shooter, a 64MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 3.3x zoom telephoto lens. The camera is expected to shoot 4K video at 120fps. The device is speculated to pack a 4,500mAh battery and feature reverse wireless charging support.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Lite or OnePlus 9e is rumoured to be an affordable model and likely to feature a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 2400x1800 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone may get a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide angle snapper and a 5,000mAh battery.

