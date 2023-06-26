New Delhi, June 26: OnePlus plans to launch an upgraded version of the OnePlus Ace 2. It is tipped to come with huge 24GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Recent leaks suggest that the upcoming handset will be powered with an enhanced version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, called Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Reportedly To Cost Lesser Than Its Predecessor; Here Are the Reasons Why.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Specs

As per recent reports, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor (clocking at 3.36GHz) with 24GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. It is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 100W and 150W charging options.

Additionally, the upcoming handset is tipped to sport a 6.74-inch curve-edge OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. For photos and videos, it is expected to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor and OIS support.

As of now, there is no confirmation about the Indian price tag and launch date. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 India Launch Officially Confirmed; Checkout Specifications Details.

In comparison, the OnePlus Ace 2 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports Super VOOC fast charging. The 6.74-inch touchscreen display comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The Android handset sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle) camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 16MP front camera setup for selfies and video calling.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2023 08:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).