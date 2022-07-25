OnePlus has officially announced to launch the Ace Pro smartphone in China on August 3, 2022. On the same day, the company will launch the OnePlus 10T 5G in India and the global market. In China, the device will debut as the OnePlus Ace Pro. The Chinese phone maker has officially revealed the first look of the Ace Pro, along with a bunch of key specifications. OnePlus 10T 5G Camera Details Revealed Ahead of Its Launch.

OnePlus Ace Pro (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

According to the images, the OnePlus Ace Pro will carry a similar design as that of the OnePlus 10 Pro model. At the front, there is a punch-hole cut for the selfie camera. At the back, the device will come with a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash, but there is no Hasselblad branding. The power button can be seen on the right edge, whereas the volume rocker is placed on the left edge.

OnePlus Ace Pro (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is claimed to receive an AnTuTu benchmark score of 1.14 million points. OnePlus Ace Pro could feature a 6.7-inch display, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage and more.

