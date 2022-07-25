OnePlus 10T 5G is confirmed to debut in India on August 3, 2022. The company will host an in-person launch event in New York. The Chinese phone maker will also introduce the Nord Buds CE, along with the OnePlus 10T 5G handset. Ahead of the launch, the camera details of the smartphone have been revealed by the company via a community post. OnePlus 10T 5G India Launch Confirmed for August 3, 2022.

According to the post, the OnePlus 10T 5G will carry a triple rear camera system, comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. It will also come with a new image clarity engine (ICE) for faster photo capture and better details. The handset will use the OnePlus HDR 5.0 and TurboRAW algorithms for high-quality photos. The primary lens will be accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro shooter.

Registrations open in less than 2 hours, stay tuned to be a part of the OnePlus 10T Launch Première pic.twitter.com/pWHosbGcKn — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 25, 2022

Previously leaked specifications revealed that the OnePlus 10T will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It will come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 360-degree antenna system, smart link and more.

