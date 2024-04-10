New Delhi, April 10: Google Cloud Next 2024 has become an event, gathering tech enthusiasts and professionals to witness the latest innovations Google has to offer. This year, the spotlight is on Gemini AI, a fresh addition to the Google Cloud database services.

As per a report of ABP Live, Google's Cloud Next 2024 event is currently taking place in Las Vegas. This event serves as a platform for unveiling a host of Cloud-focused announcements. Industry experts and businesses look forward to understanding how these developments can be useful and implemented for better efficiency, smarter data analysis and enhanced security measures. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian Announces New Capabilities and First Arm-Based CPU 'Google Axion' for AI Era.

Google Gemini AI in Database, Looker and BigQuery

Google introduces Gemini in Databases, a suite of AI-powered features designed to streamline database processes for developers on Google Cloud. Gemini aims to assist with the creation, monitoring, and migration of application databases, simplifying these operations for developers.

Gemini in Looker, a newly announced functionality is currently in preview and which is anticipated to allow for the seamless integration of data agents into workflows. Gemini incorporates advanced AI capabilities, enabling interactive engagement with business data through chat, integrated within Google Workspace.

Gemini In BigQuery, a tool which is specifically crafted to aid data teams in tasks such as data preparation, analysis and governance using artificial intelligence. The BigQuery data canvas is under preview and introduces a notebook-like interface that utilises natural language processing and includes embedded visualisations. A key feature of Gemini is the construction and execution of data pipelines via the BigQuery data canvas.

Nvidia Blackwell Platform in Google Cloud

Nvidia might bring its new Blackwell platform to Google Cloud in early 2025 with the Nvidia HGX B200 for AI and HPC tasks and the GB200 NBL72 for training large language models (LLMs).

Google Axion and Vertex AI Agent Builder

Google has introduced its first custom Arm-based CPU specifically for datacenter use, offering improvements in performance and energy efficiency over current x86-based instances. The new CPU boasts up to 50 percent better performance and up to 60 percent improved energy efficiency. Alongside this hardware development, Google has also announced Vertex AI Agent Builder, a tool designed to help companies create AI agents using a process that connects responses to trusted sources. Google Find My Device Update: Tech Giant Upgrades Find My Device Network on Android; Know How To Use It.

Vertex AI Agent Builder is part of Google's enterprise AI platform, which is highlighted by Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian as the only unified platform for discovering, customising, augmenting, deploying and managing general AI models.

