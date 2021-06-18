Bengaluru: Global smartphone brand OnePlus announced on Friday that it has roped in star India cricketer Jasprit Bumrah as the brand ambassador for its wearables category. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Reportedly Gets Its First Software Update.

"As a brand, OnePlus has always believed in challenging itself, constantly redefining standards and delivering on our promise to 'Never Settle'. A disruptor throughout his career, we see these ideologies get reflected in Jasprit (Bumrah," the company said in a statement. "This synergy has convinced us that nobody could better represent what we stand for and we are delighted to welcome Jasprit to the OnePlus family," it added.

Boom goes the dynamite 💣 You guessed it right. We are proud to announce that International Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah joins the OnePlus family 🏏 From today, even Jasprit is all about that #SmartEverywear life Know more - https://t.co/Md2y1iGMHO pic.twitter.com/b309WW0zaa — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 18, 2021

The OnePlus wearable category includes the OnePlus Watch, the first global smart wearable from OnePlus. The OnePlus Band includes blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring and fitness tracking modes, that include yoga and cricket for the Indian users. The OnePlus Watch will be available at a special launch price of Rs 14,999, while the OnePlus Band will be available at Rs 2,499 across online and offline channels.

The association with Bumrah will include a 360-degree campaign which will be kickstarted by a 'OnePlus x Jasprit Bumrah' digital film on OnePlus India YouTube and Instagram platforms. The film is a monologue that depicts how the devices, albeit laden with fitness features, cannot alone make the user fit.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2021 05:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).