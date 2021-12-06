We have already seen a few special edition smartphones from OnePlus in the past, be it a Star Wars edition of the McLaren editions. The Chinese phone maker certainly knows how to make things exciting for its fans when it comes to special edition offerings. The brand’s latest offering in the special edition lineup is the Nord 2 Pac-Man edition, through the memory lane by paying a tribute to the legendary game that we all grew up playing. The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition is the brand’s latest attempt to make its affordable smartphone range a tad more exciting. The special edition was possible as the brand collaborated with gaming firm, Bandai Namco. Thanks to OnePlus, we got a chance to lay our hands on the handset to tell you what it's all about, and what makes this limited edition model a special one. OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition Goes on Sale in India, Check Price & Offers Here.

Design:

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC Man Edition (File Photo)

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition gets all the browny points when it comes to design. It's a truly special edition model in every sense. The quirky and special Pac-Man elements forming a maze at the rear takes no time to make us nostalgic about the game. Another interesting aspect is that it glows in the dark, thanks to its fluorescent material. At the back, it also gets uniquely placed dots creating a pattern.

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC Man Edition (File Photo)

The Pac-Man logo is positioned just beneath the camera module, which gives a special touch. There’s also OnePlus branding around the edge, which we don’t get to see on the regular models from the brand. The overall layout of the Pac-Man edition is identical to the regular Nord 2 handset, be it SIM tray, Type C port, speakers, volume rockers. Another standout inclusion on the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition is the blue-coloured alert slider giving a unique styling that adds to the overall look.

Display:

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC Man Edition (File Photo)

The OnePlus Nord Pac-Man edition packs the same 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that we get to see on the regular Nord 2. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the display gets a refresh rate of 90Hz and carries a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. It gets thin bezels offering an aspect ratio of 20:9. The panel also supports HDR10+ for vivid quality and a crisp viewing experience.

Processor:

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC Man Edition (File Photo)

Under the hood, there is the same MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset that powers the regular Nord 2 model, which is OnePlus’ most powerful Nord handset to date. The brand offers Pac-Man edition only on the top-of-the-line configuration, packing 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The chipset comes clubbed with ARM G77 MC9 GPU ensuring a smooth user experience. Designed to enhance the gaming experience, the handset stands tall when it comes to heavy games, performing heavy tasks and much more.

Camera & Battery:

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC Man Edition (File Photo)

Coming to the camera department, the Nord 2 Pac-Man edition borrows the same 50MP triple-rear camera module accompanied by an LED flash. The primary shooter is a Sony IMX766 sensor with f/1.88 aperture supporting IOS capturing natural and crisp images, while the other two sensors are an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP mono lens. Upfront, there is a 32MP snapper catering to selfies and video calls. It packs a 4500mAh battery, supporting 65W Warp charging. It can charge the handset up to 100 per cent in just over 35 minutes.

Operating System & User Interface:

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC Man Edition (File Photo)

This is where things tend to become more interesting. The OnePlus Nord Pac-Man edition comes with a retro gaming makeover. The brand has left no stone unturned to make a unique special edition, featuring classic icons for Settings, Camera, Weather and other apps. Moreover, there’s a custom boot animation inspired by the Pac-Man game, which is very exclusive to this special edition. The company has also added special fingerprint scanner animation, keeping aesthetics in line with the retro game. There are special pre-installed wallpapers that users can unlock after finding several easter eggs buried on the device. The phone runs on OxygenOS skin 11.3 on top of Android 11. It borrows all the features from the regular Nord 2 device.

Verdict:

OnePlus has priced the Nord 2 Pac-Man edition at Rs 37,999 that is Rs 3,000 expensive than the regular Nord 2 (12GB variant). So, if you are a hardcore Pac-Man fan or aspire to experience the nostalgia, the Pac-Man edition should be a buy for you.

