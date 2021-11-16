OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition is now available for sale in India. The handset is priced at Rs 37,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. The device has been listed on the OnePlus India official website and Amazon India website. Customers purchasing the phone from the OnePlus India website will get up to 6 months of no-cost EMI via SBI credit cards, up to 5 percent cashback on select American Express cards and up to Rs 70,460 discount via exchange deals. On the other hand, Amazon has listed the device with a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1000 via Citi Bank credit cards, debit cards, no-cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3,000. OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition Announced in India at Rs 37,999; Check Details Here.

The Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition comes with a new back panel with an iconic PAC-MAN character. The back panel also comes with a maze-like pattern. The handset features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

It's Fast, Smooth, and way more fun — OnePlus Nord 2 × PAC-MAN Edition Sale is live now. Get your hands on this hungry, one-of-a-kind smartphone. — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) November 16, 2021

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the phone gets a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP secondary snapper and a 2MP monochrome lens. At the front, there is a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

The device packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp charging technology. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, a USB Type-C port, 5G, 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 6. The Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition also gets an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope and a proximity sensor. The company has partnered with PAC-MAN developer Bandai Namco Entertainment to customise OxygenOS with PAC-MAN motivated ringtones, wallpapers and icons.

