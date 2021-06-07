OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its Nord CE 5G phone on June 10, 2021. To hype the launch, the company has been teasing the phone on its official Twitter account and OnePlus India website. Ahead of its launch, now a report has revealed the pricing of the upcoming device. Popular tipster Mukul Sharma shared a screenshot on his Twitter handle revealing the pricing of OnePlus Nord CE 5G. As per the screenshot, the upcoming phone will be priced at Rs 22,999. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Smartphone To Get 64MP Primary Camera: Report.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Teaser (Photo Credits: Amazon)

Moreover, as per a report, the handset will be made available for sale with an HDFC Bank offer which will provide a discount of Rs 1,000 bringing the price down to 21,999. It is worth noting that this might be the starting price of the Nord Phone CE 5G as the company is expected to introduce two other variants as well.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

We’re giving away the #OnePlusNordCE5G before we’ve even launched it. So, enter our giveaway & tag a friend (or five) in the replies to get them involved, too. The more of you that enter, the more likely one of you will win. That’s pure math Learn more - https://t.co/UMDC0LqdHk pic.twitter.com/NyfhhfkhWV — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 6, 2021

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is likely to feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Phone Teaser (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

For optics, the phone will come equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth shooter. The handset is likely to be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Apart from this nothing much is known. We expect the company to announce the prices and other details of all variants during its launch event.

Source

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2021 10:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).