OnePlus TV Series Likely To Be Priced Below Rs 20,000; Teased Online on Twitter

OnePlus Tv Series Prices Teased (OnePlus India Twitter)

In a bid to take on Xiaomi Mi TV and Realme TV, OnePlus is gearing up to launch its first affordable Smart TV in the country. The Chinese technology giant will be launching its affordable Smart TV. Series in India on July 2, 2020. The company will be introducing an affordable OnePlus TV, particularly for the Indian buyers. Previously, the company confirmed the launch date of the OnePlus TV, which is yet again teased online. This time around the company has almost revealed the prices of OnePlus TV. The tweet hinted that the affordable TV price will be set under Rs 20,000. OnePlus' Affordable Smart TV Launching in India on July 2; Confirms Founder & CEO Pete Lau.

This information about pricing was revealed by the company on its official Twitter handle. The company went ahead to reveal two important things through its tweet. First, the company will be launching more than one OnePlus TV on July 2. Secondly, the base model of the OnePlus TV will be below Rs 20,000. The upcoming OnePlus TV will pack top-notch features and heavy specs despite an affordable price tag.

OnePlus is looking to take on companies like Xiaomi and Realme with its new affordable TV. OnePlus marked its entry into the TV segment by launching the OnePlus TV Q1 series last year. Apart from the affordable OnePlus Smart TV, the company is also planning to launch an OnePlus Z, which will be the company’s affordable offering in the smartphone space. As per the rumours, the OnePlus Z is likely to be priced below Rs 25,000, which is expected to make its India debut on July 10.