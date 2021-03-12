OnePlus India is all set to launch its next flagship series, the OnePlus 9 series on March 23, 2021. While we eagerly wait for the next-gen OnePlus 9 Series, the Chinese-smartphone manufacturer has dropped a new surprise before the launch. The phone maker has confirmed the much-anticipated OnePlus Watch will make its debut alongside the OnePlus 9 Series. This announcement was made by the company through a new teaser via social media accounts. OnePlus 9 Pro Official Video Teaser Reveals Quad Rear Cameras.

The soon-to-be-launched OnePlus Watch is expected to sport a circular dial, which was previously tipped by Max J. Later, he also revealed that the smartwatch will not run on Google's WearOS. There have been many specifications in the past about OnePlus' upcoming smartwatch. As of now, there are not many details confirmed about the smartwatch. Expect new details surfacing on the internet as we approve the scheduled launch date.

You asked for it. You're getting it. — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 12, 2021

Talking about the new OnePlus 9 Series, the Chinese-smartphone maker will be announcing the prices of the handsets at the launch event. We previously reported that the OnePlus 9 Pro's latest teaser confirmed the existence of Hasselblad-branded rear cameras. OnePlus has collaborated with Hasselblad for at least three years. The partnership will majorly focus on enhancing camera performance on the OnePlus 9 Series.

