OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone's teaser has been finally rolled out by the company on its official YouTube and other social media channels ahead of its March 23, 2021 India launch. The teaser gives a glimpse of the OnePlus 9 Pro phone's rear side. As per the teaser, the handset will carry a similar design as that of OnePlus 8 Pro device, housing quad rear cameras with an LED flash and a curved design. A 'Hasselblad' branding can also be seen on the camera module. The Chinese smartphone maker recently announced a partnership with Hasselblad to provide a next-level camera experience to its OnePlus 9 Pro customers. In addition to this, OnePlus also shared another 15-second video on its YouTube channel in which Hasselblad ambassadors are seen taking photos from the OnePlus 9 Pro phone. OnePlus 9 & OnePlus 9 Pro Renders Surface Online: Report.

The Phone will come equipped with a quad rear camera setup. As per the reports, the two big sensors on the camera module are said to be a 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor and a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide-angle lens. The other two sensors of the device are unknown.

OnePlus 9 (Photo Credits: Ben Geskin Twitter)

See Hasselblad Ambassador Yin Chao capture detailed portraits using the #OnePlus9Series Hasselblad Camera for Mobile. Are you ready to follow his steps? — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 11, 2021

According to a new report, the OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED punch-hole display.

OnePlus 9 Pro (Photo Credits: Ben Geskin)

The recent Geekbench listing revealed that the phone will carry a refresh rate of 120Hz and will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Chipset. The handset is likely to be offered with up to 256GB of internal storage. Other features include a 65W charging support, wireless charging, stereo speakers, water and dust resistance.

