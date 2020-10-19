New Delhi, Oct 19: OPPO on Monday launched the Diwali edition of F17 Pro smartphone in the country for Rs 23,990. The Diwali edition F17 Pro features a mix of bright colours on its back panel, which makes the handset look sleeker. The smartphone embodies a combination of gold, green and blue colours with a matte texture on the back for a more concise and unified look. The smartphone maker has also curated a special gift box exclusively for its Indian customers which includes the Diwali edition F17 Pro along with a 10,000mAh power bank and a customized glittery back cover.

The OPPO F17 Pro was launched on September 2 along with OPPO F17 in India as a contender in the mid-range smartphone segment.

Two little munchkins, a wise tutor and a little sparkle that added a big twinkle in everyone’s eyes! This Diwali, #BeTheLight to spread the light with #OPPOF17Pro Diwali Edition and catch this adorable tale of joy and celebration! ✨ Know More: https://t.co/4FxhytYCQC pic.twitter.com/fds6rbA2lP — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) October 19, 2020

The smartphone features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super-AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage, that is expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot.

Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

There is the quad rear camera setup that houses a 48MP primary sensor, along with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8MP secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and two 2MP monochrome sensors with an f/2.4 lens. The device offers the dual camera setup at the front, with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device houses a 4,015mAh battery, with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).