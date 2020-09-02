Oppo India is all set to launch the Oppo F17 & Oppo F17 Pro smartphones today. The online launch event will take place at 7 pm IST. Interested users can watch the online telecast of the Oppo F17 series via Oppo India's official YouTube channel. The company has not shared much information on the Oppo F17 series, but it has shared a few details about the Oppo F17 Pro smartphone. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 Smartphones Launching in India Tomorrow; Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo F17 Pro will is likely to feature a 6.43-inch super AMOLED display. For photography, the handset will come equipped with a quad rear camera module that could comprise of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP secondary sensor, a 2MP tertiary sensor & a 2MP lens. At the front, Oppo F17 Pro might flaunt a dual-camera setup featuring a 16MP primary lens & a depth sensor.

Hey hey hey, just 1 more day! 🤩#OPPOF17Pro Flauntastic Online Music Launch will rock on your screens tomorrow! 🤙🏼 Be there to cheer at 7PM. #FlauntItYourWay@HARRDYSANDHU pic.twitter.com/h8xp2FfQbG — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) September 1, 2020

Oppo F17 Series (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

On the other hand, Oppo F17 phone is rumoured to get a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED waterdrop notch display. Oppo F17 may get a quad-camera module consisting of a 16MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, other two sensors are unknown. For clicking selfies & attending video calls, the device is expected to flaunt a 16MP snapper. Oppo F17 could be powered by Qualcomm Oppo chipset.

Oppo F17 Pro Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India (Photo Credits: Amazon)

Both smartphones of Oppo F17 series are expected to come with a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. As per the teaser video on the website, Oppo F17 series handsets will be offered in five shades - Black, Blue, Orange, Navy Blue & White. Pricing & other specifications will be revealed during the Oppo F17 series launch event.

