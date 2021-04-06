Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its Oppo F19 smartphone today in India. Last month, the company had launched the higher-end versions of the Oppo F19 Series which comprises the Oppo F19 Pro and the Oppo F19 Pro+. The Oppo F19 phone will mark the third model of the Oppo F19 Series. The virtual launch event will commence at 12 noon via Oppo India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Oppo F19 Smartphone With 5,000 mAh Battery Launching Tomorrow in India.

The smartphone has also been listed on the e-commerce website 'Flipkart' which reveals its few key specifications. As per the Flipkart listing, the handset will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W flash charging technology.

Oppo F19 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

So fast, it's almost here ⚡ ​ Are you set to witness the #FastestLaunch Ever with @Zakirism? Catch the live stream and stand a chance to win an all-new #OPPOF19 every 19 seconds.* *T&C apply: https://t.co/6CvQMzaYGf pic.twitter.com/yODSNgEWZi — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) April 5, 2021

The company claims that the device can provide 5.5 hours of talk with just 5 minutes of charging. The Flipkart listing also reveals a triple rear camera setup and a Blue shade. As per a report, the Oppo F19 phone will get a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

Oppo F19 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Oppo Mobile India)

Oppo F19 (Photo Credits: Oppo)

The device is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone is likely to sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and might come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The handset could get connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack and more. Pricing and other details of Oppo F19 will be announced by the company during its launch event.

