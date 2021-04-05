Oppo Mobile India is all set to launch the F19 smartphone in the country tomorrow. It is the base model of the F19 series that was recently launched in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has already introduced Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19+. The prices of the Oppo F19 will be announced at noon. The main highlights of the phone will be a 5,000 mAh battery with 33 W Flash Charge, AMOLED FHD+ punch-hole display, in-display fingerprint scanner and more. Oppo F19 Smartphone India Launch Set for April 6, 2021.

Ahead of its launch, the company has already revealed its key features and camera details. We now know that the handset will sport a triple rear camera, and will be offered in three colour options. As a reminder, the phone has already made its debut in Sri Lanka.

Oppo F19 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Oppo Mobile India)

Specifications-wise, the upcoming Oppo F19 will sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. Under the hood, there could be a Snapdragon 662 SoC, which is likely to be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

So fast, it's almost here ⚡ ​ Are you set to witness the #FastestLaunch Ever with @Zakirism? Catch the live stream and stand a chance to win an all-new #OPPOF19 every 19 seconds.* *T&C apply: https://t.co/6CvQMzaYGf pic.twitter.com/yODSNgEWZi — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) April 5, 2021

For photos and videos, there will be a 48MP triple camera setup at the back which will be assisted by two 2MP macro and depth sensors. Up front, there will be a 16MP selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole cutout of the display. It will be backed by a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for a 33W Flash Charge.

