Oppo F21 Pro smartphone is now available for sale in India. The handset debuted in the country a couple of days ago, and now, it is available for purchase via the Oppo India website and Amazon India. Customers purchasing the device via Amazon will get a 10 percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards, an additional Rs 2,300 discount on the prepaid transaction, and no-cost EMI for up to 6 months and more. Buyers purchasing the smartphone via the Oppo India website can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 3,000, no-cost EMI and more. Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo F21 Pro & Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Launched in India.

Oppo F21 Pro sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC with Adreno 610 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Oppo F21 Pro (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Presenting the new OPPO F21 Pro with the Industry-First Fiberglass-Leather Design, and the Flagship Sony IMX709 Ultra-Sensing Selfie Sensor for you to always #FlauntYourBest. Make it yours for just ₹22,999. #OPPOF21ProSeries — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) April 15, 2022

The handset features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary camera, a 2MP micro camera and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there is a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. Oppo F21 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Coming to the pricing, Oppo F21 Pro is priced at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

