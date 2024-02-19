New Delhi, February 19: OPPO is set to expand its F series smartphone with the anticipated launch of the OPPO F25 in India. The upcoming smartphone from the OPPO F series, the OPPO F25, is expected to come with the latest features and specifications for its users. The OPPO F25 is also tipped to be the successor to the OPPO F23, which made its debut last year in India.

As per a report of Gizmochina, the OPPO F25 is expected to soon make its way into the Indian market. Rumours suggest that the smartphone from OPPO might be launched in March 2024. It is reported that the F25 model for India might be a rebranded variant of the Reno 11F. Nothing CEO Carl Pei Adds ‘Bhai’ After His and Company’s Name, Suggests Tesla CEO Elon Musk To Change His Name to ‘Elon Bhai’ To Build Tesla Factory in India.

OPPO F25 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the OPPO F25 is rumoured to boast a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The display of OPPO F25 might deliver a smooth viewing experience as it is rumoured to come with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is also expected to have an under-display fingerprint scanner. The OPPO F25 will likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset. The OPPO F25 camera setup is rumoured to have a 32MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls. On the rear side of the smartphone, a triple camera setup is expected, featuring a 64MP main sensor with two 2MP cameras for depth sensing and macro shots. Vivo V30 Pro Receives NBTC Certification, Likely To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The OPPO F25 may come equipped with 8GB of RAM and an additional 8GB of virtual RAM, which is expected to provide smooth multitasking capabilities. Users might have the option to choose between 128GB or 256GB with UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone is expected to have a 5,000mAh battery, which might support a 67W fast charging capability. The OPPO F25 will likely measure 7.54mm in thickness and weight of 177 grams. Additional features that is anticipated from the smartphone include an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2024 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).