New Delhi, February 16: Vivo is preparing to expand its range of smartphone products in the Indian market with the Vivo V30 series. The new V30 series from Vivo is expected to include the Vivo V30 and the Vivo V30 Pro smartphones.

As per a report of Gizmochina, the upcoming smartphone from Vivo, the V30 Pro, has received NBTC certification in Thailand. The approval of the certification indicates that the smartphone will likely designated as model number "V2319". This development is an indication that Vivo is gearing up for the official release of the V30 Pro in Thailand and will likely launch it soon in India. Infinix HOT 40i Launched in India With ‘256GB Internal Storage’ and ‘32MP Selfie-Camera’; Know Price, Sale Date, Other Specifications and Features.

Vivo V30 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the display of the Vivo V30 Pro is anticipated to be a 6.78-inch curved-edge AMOLED panel, offering a crisp resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels. The V30 Pro is expected to measure 164.4 x 75.1 x 7.5mm and weight around 188 grams. The smartphone is expected to boast a Zeiss-branded camera system and will be the first for the V series smartphones from Vivo. The collaboration with Zeiss might introduce six Zeiss-style portrait modes in the camera of the Vivo V30 Pro to capture professional-grade portraits. The camera setup of V30 Pro is also expected to include a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto camera. The smartphone might come with an IP54 rating. Vivo Y200e 5G Launch Confirmed on February 22; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The Vivo V30 Pro is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, which is an octa-core processor built on TSMC's 4nm architecture. The smartphone is expected to come with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The V30 Pro is rumoured to come pre-installed with Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14. The V30 Pro might have a 5000mAh battery, which might be supported by 80W charging capabilities.

