Oppo Find X2 & Find X2 Pro Smartphones Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of Oppo Find X2 Series Launch Event

Technology Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 09:37 AM IST
Oppo Find X2 Series India Launch (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch the Oppo Find X2 Series in India. Oppo's new flagship smartphones will lock horns with premium mobile phones in the Indian market. The launch event will commence at 4 pm IST & will be streamed on Oppo India's Official YouTube, Facebook & Twitter handle. Interested users can also watch the live broadcast by clicking on the embedded video below. Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro Smartphones Launching Tomorrow in India; Likely To Be Priced Under Rs 65,000 Bracket.

The Oppo Find X2 Series will sport a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display with a resolution of 3168x1440 pixels & 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, Oppo's new flagship mobile phones will be offered up to 12GB of RAM & up to 512GB of internal storage. For photography, the Find X2 Series will come equipped with a triple rear camera module featuring a 48MP main camera.

The Find X2 will flaunt an additional 13MP telephoto lens & a 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. On the other hand, the Find X2 Pro will feature a 13MP periscope lens with OIS, 5x optical zoom & a 48MP ultra-wide-angle snapper. For attending video calls & clicking selfies, both Find X2 & Find X2 Pro will flaunt a 16MP camera. The Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro will be fuelled by 4,200mAh and 4,260mAh battery respectively with 65W fast charging facility.

The Oppo Find X2 Series will run on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.1 & will be offered in ceramic black, ocean glass back, ceramic or leather options with orange grey & green colours. Coming to the pricing, the Oppo Find X2 Series could be priced under Rs 65,000 in India. In addition to this, Amazon listing also revealed the price of Find X2 ahead of its scheduled launch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 09:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

