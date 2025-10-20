New Delhi, October 20: OPPO Find X series will soon launch in India. The Find X series will include the OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro models. It has already made its debut in China. The company is now preparing for a global launch scheduled for October 28.

The OPPO Find X9 series will likely launch with a new ultra-slim design in India. It is expected to arrive with 1.15mm symmetrical bezels on all sides. Both the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are expected to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity processor. As per reports, the Find X9 could be offered in Titanium Grey and Space Black colours, while the Pro model might arrive in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal colour options. Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Specifications and Features Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Event; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

OPPO Find X9 Specifications and Features (Expected)

OPPO Find X9 is expected to feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. It may come with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens, while the front camera could feature a 32MP lens. The device might be equipped with a 7,025mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. The smartphone is also expected to run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

OPPO Find X9 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

OPPO Find X9 Pro is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, and it may feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 3,600 nits of peak brightness. The Find X9 Pro could include a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. It is likely to include a 50MP front camera. The device might feature a 7,500mAh battery that is expected to support 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W wireless fast charging capability. Realme GT 8 Pro Specifications and Features Leaked Ahead of Launch in China; India Price Tipped, Know What To Expect.

OPPO Find X9, OPPO Find X9 Pro Launch and Price in India (Expected)

OPPO has not yet confirmed the official launch date of the OPPO Find X series in India. As per a report of The Economic Times, the OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro are expected to launch in India on November 18. As per multiple reports, the standard OPPO Find X9 model price in India could be around INR 65,000.

