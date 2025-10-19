New Delhi, October 19: Realme is preparing to launch its GT 8 series in China on October 21, 2025. The Realme GT 8 series will include two models, which are the Realme GT 8 and Realme GT 8 Pro. Ahead of the launch, several key details about the Pro variant have surfaced online. The upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro will feature a unique removable rear camera module, showing a major design shift for the smartphone brand.

The Realme GT 8 Pro is rumoured to feature a large battery. Its camera setup will be equipped with RICOH GR technology to enhance photography capabilities. As per reports, the smartphone could launch in India in November. As per a report of Gizbot, the Realme GT 8 Pro price in India is expected to start at around INR 60,000. iPhone 18 Series: iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Features Leaked, Apple Likely To Use Variable Aperture Lens in Flagship Models.

Realme GT 8 Pro Specifications and Features

As per reports, the Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch flat OLED display. It may offer 2K resolution and will likely deliver 144Hz of refresh rate. The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and it may be paired with up to 24GB of RAM and storage options of up to 1TB. The Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to run on Realme UI 7, based on Android 16. The smartphone may come with an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. OnePlus 15 Launch Soon in India, Will Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

The Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera with OIS. It may include a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 200MP sensor. The smartphone is also likely to support 4K video recording at 120fps with Dolby Vision support. Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to measure 8.20mm in thickness. Despite its slim build, the device is expected to come with a 7,000mAh battery. It will likely come with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizbot), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

