New Delhi, October 19: Realme is preparing to launch its GT 8 series in China on October 21, 2025. The Realme GT 8 series will include two models, which are the Realme GT 8 and Realme GT 8 Pro. Ahead of the launch, several key details about the Pro variant have surfaced online. The upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro will feature a unique removable rear camera module, showing a major design shift for the smartphone brand.
The Realme GT 8 Pro is rumoured to feature a large battery. Its camera setup will be equipped with RICOH GR technology to enhance photography capabilities. As per reports, the smartphone could launch in India in November. As per a report of Gizbot, the Realme GT 8 Pro price in India is expected to start at around INR 60,000. iPhone 18 Series: iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Features Leaked, Apple Likely To Use Variable Aperture Lens in Flagship Models.
Realme GT 8 Pro Specifications and Features
As per reports, the Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch flat OLED display. It may offer 2K resolution and will likely deliver 144Hz of refresh rate. The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and it may be paired with up to 24GB of RAM and storage options of up to 1TB. The Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to run on Realme UI 7, based on Android 16. The smartphone may come with an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. OnePlus 15 Launch Soon in India, Will Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor; Check Expected Price and Other Details.
The Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera with OIS. It may include a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 200MP sensor. The smartphone is also likely to support 4K video recording at 120fps with Dolby Vision support. Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to measure 8.20mm in thickness. Despite its slim build, the device is expected to come with a 7,000mAh battery. It will likely come with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.
