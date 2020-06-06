Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Reno 4 Pro Smartphones Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications

Oppo Reno 4 Series Launched (File Photo)

Oppo, the Chinese smartphone brand has officially launched the new Oppo Reno 4 Series in the home market. The new Oppo Reno 4 series comes in two variants - Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro. Both the phones come with triple camera setups at the rear that is accompanied by a laser detection auto-focus lens. Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 765G SoC, which offers 5G connectivity. Additionally, both the devices are offered with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support. However, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with superior camera specifications as compared to the Oppo Reno 4. Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro Smartphones Teased on Amazon India Ahead of India Launch.

As far as the prices are concerned, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro gets a starting price of CNY 3,799 (around Rs. 40,500) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 12GB variant costs CNY 4,299 (approximately Rs. 45,800). The Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes in five colour options - Galactic Blue, Sparkling Red, Space Black and Space White and Green Glitter. However, the Green Glitter variant will be seen in the 12GB + 256GB storage option only. All the variants will be made available for sale from June 12 whereas the Green colour variant will go on sale on June 18.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 4 is launched with a starting price of CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 32,000) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB version costs CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs. 35,200). Oppo Reno 4 will be seen in three colour options - Galactic Blue, Space Black, and Space White. The pre-orders for Oppo Reno 4 smartphone will begin on June 12 via the official website.

Additionally, the company has confirmed that the Reno 4 series will be introduced in the Indian market as well. However, the Indian variants of Reno 4 will be offered with more localised features.

Specifications-wise, Oppo Reno 4 Pro features a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 765G SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage, triple camera module (48MP + 12MP + 13MP) along with a laser detection autofocus lens, a 32MP selfie camera, 4,000mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 4 gets a smaller 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with dual selfie hole-punch cutouts on the top left of the screen, housing 32MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary camera. It comes powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone also gets a triple camera setup at the back. It comprises of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP monochromatic sensor. It is also equipped with a laser detection autofocus lens. It is backed by a bigger 4,020mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support. Both of the smartphones run Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 operating system.