Oppo launched the Reno 5 series in the home market earlier this month. Now the Chinese phone maker is gearing up to launch the latest Reno series in the Indian market. The new Reno 5 series comprises of Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro. Moreover, a popular tipster Mukul Sharma also known as Stufflistings has revealed via Twitter that Reno 5 Pro is coming to India very soon. He also suggested that the device might come with the same specifications as the Chinese variant. So, we can assume that the OPPO Reno 5 Pro will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. Oppo A53 5G smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC & Triple Rear Camera Launched.

It is important to note that the Chinese smartphone maker has not yet confirmed the launch details of the Reno 5 Pro in India. Tipster’s details were specific to the Reno 5 Pro, and he did not mention any details if the Reno 5 is coming to India.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels of resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone features a hole-punch cutout for the selfie shooter. The China-spec version gets a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset along with a Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. It remains to be seen if the company introduces the same chipset in India. The processor will be mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset comes in three colours - Glitter Blue, Aurora Blue, and Midnight Black colour options.

For photography, the smartphone gets a quad-camera module at the back featuring a 64MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture. It also gets an 8MP ultrawide lens with a 119-degree FoV and an f/2.2 aperture. There's also two 2MP macro and portrait lens for assisting the primary lens. The device is backed by a 4,350 mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge support. It runs on Android 11 based on Color OS 11.1 out of the box.

As far as the prices are concerned, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro gets a starting price of CNY 3,399 which is around Rs 38,300 for 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. The top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB model costs CNY 3,799 which is approximately Rs 42,750.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2020 08:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).