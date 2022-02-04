Oppo India has officially launched the highly anticipated Reno7 5G Series in the country. The Oppo Reno7 Series consists of Reno7 and Reno7 Pro 5G models. The Chinese tech giant also introduced the Oppo Watch Free and Enco M32 neckband, along with the Reno7 Series. The pre-order for Reno7 Pro 5G will begin today at 2 PM via Flipkart, whereas the vanilla model will be available for pre-order on February 11 at 12 noon. The Pro variant will be sold from February 8, whereas the vanilla model will go on sale on February 17. Oppo Reno7 Series Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Oppo Reno7 sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. For photography, it gets a 64MP main lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor. The handset comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W flash charging support.

Oppo Reno7 Series (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

#ThePortraitExpert is coming. Get ready to meet the brand new #OPPOReno7Series, with world's first Sony IMX709 sensor, industry 1st Orbit Breathing Light, aircraft-grade Shooting Star Design and more. Know more: https://t.co/vRcjtLiWXR https://t.co/6tJIRaggkq — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) February 4, 2022

On the other hand, Reno7 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. For optics, the Pro model gets a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a colour temperature sensor. Oppo Reno7 Series comes with connectivity options such as 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 39,999, whereas the vanilla model costs Rs 28,999.

Oppo Watch Free (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Oppo Watch Free comes with a 1.64-inch AMOLED display, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level, sleep tracking, over 100 sports modes, multiple watch faces. The smartwatch is claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. A quick 5-minute charge can last up to one whole day. The Watch Free is also 5ATM water-resistant. It is priced at Rs 5,999 and will be available in a single Classic Black shade.

Oppo Enco M32 Green (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Oppo also introduced the green colour variant of the Enco M32 neckband. It features a 10mm dynamic driver, a 220mAh battery capacity, three sensitive buttons to control the earbuds easily. Oppo Enco M32 is IP55-rated water, dust resistant and provides 28 hours long battery life. With just 10-minutes of charge, it can offer 20-hour of listening. It also gets Bluetooth 5.0 low-latency transmission support. It is priced at Rs 1,799.

