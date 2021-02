San Francisco, Feb 19: YouTube has removed a video posted by popular Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie for violating its guidelines around child safety. In the video, the popular YouTuber attacked popular children's channel Cocomelon's content and poked fun at kids who watch the videos, reports The Verge. The company also said that it had started to see increased harassment of Cocomelon in the wake of the PewDiePie video being posted. Google-Owned YouTube Blocks Music Videos Related to Farmers’ Protest by Punjabi Singers Kanwar Grewal & Himmat Sandhu.

"Our policies prohibit content that leads to repeated patterns of harassment on- and off-platform. Following a review, we've removed the video in question for violating those policies because they had the effect of encouraging abusive fan behaviour,'' the report quoted a YouTube spokesperson as saying on Thursday.

Earlier, the YouTube star produced another controversial track targeting another popular platform. In 2018, PewDiePie released Bitch Lasagna -- originally titled T-Series Diss Track -- when Bollywood channel T-Series. The track was accused for being very racially discriminating against Indians in general. YouTube decided to take down the "Coco" video to prevent similar harassment of Cocomelon, which was created by a middle-aged Korean-American couple in Southern California.

