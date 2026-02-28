Veteran Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav addressed the media on Saturday following his release on interim bail, delivering a defiant message regarding his financial status and professional future. Despite the ongoing INR 9.33 crore cheque bounce case that recently saw him surrender to Tihar Jail, Yadav asserted that his career remains robust, claiming a work pipeline valued at INR 1,200 crore. ‘Rajpal Naurang Yadav’ YouTube Channel Launched: Actor Sets Out on ‘New Journey’ in Life Post Bail in Cheque Bounce Case (Watch Video).

During the press conference, the actor dismissed the notion that his legal troubles have diminished his standing in the industry.

Rajpal Yadav Makes Claims of Massive Branding and Film Deals During Press Conference

Yadav provided an expansive view of his upcoming professional commitments, suggesting that his commercial value has reached an all-time high. He claimed that his schedule for the next several years is booked with high-value contracts.

"I have work worth INR 1,200 crore lined up for the next seven years through branding and films," Yadav told reporters. "I currently have 10 films in my kitty. Some projects are worth INR 200 crore, and others are even part of INR 2,000 crore ventures."

The actor further emphasised the scale of his operations, claiming to have a network involving 7,000 vehicles and a massive workforce. He framed these figures as proof that he is more than capable of settling his debts if given the appropriate time.

Allegations of Extortion and Ego Clashes

The actor and his legal team characterised the long-standing dispute with businessman Madhav Gopal Agarwal as a personal vendetta rather than a simple financial disagreement. Yadav alleged that the complainant’s demands had escalated far beyond the original loan amount.

"This is an ego clash. They told me, 'If you don't give us INR 10.40 crore, we will sell every inch of you,'" Yadav claimed. "They don't want the money; they want to see me fall at their feet. I have been ready to pay since 2013, but they have rejected my settlement offers, including property worth INR 15 crore."

Yadav described the initial 2010 agreement for his film Ata Pata Laapata as a "family-like" deal where he signed documents in good faith without legal oversight.

Public Support and Social Media Contributions

In an emotional segment of the briefing, Yadav thanked his fans for their financial and moral support during his incarceration. He revealed that a significant amount of money was raised through social media to help him meet court-mandated deposits.

"I have received INR 1 crore from my social media family and even from children who gave their 'gullaks' (piggy banks). I am deeply moved by this sympathy," he said. He pledged to return every rupee to his supporters once his financial fluidity is restored.

Rajpal Yadav Addresses INR 9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case During Press Conference

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodNow (@bollywoodnow)

Legal Background

The case originated in 2010 when Yadav took a loan of INR 5 crore for his directorial venture. The amount has since ballooned to over INR 9 crore due to interest and penalties. Following a surrender on February 5, 2026, the Delhi High Court granted him interim bail on February 17 after a deposit of INR 1.5 crore. Rajpal Yadav Promises To Meet Gurukul Students Who Sent Him Their Savings During His Jail Term.

The court has granted the actor a one-month window to settle the remaining dues. Yadav expressed confidence that with his current workload, he will resolve the matter by the next hearing, scheduled for March 18, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2026 07:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).