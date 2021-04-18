Last year, Poco had introduced Poco M2 smartphone in the Indian market. Now, the Chinese smartphone brand is geared up to launch a new refreshed version of the phone, which will be called Poco M2 Reloaded. Going by the name, it is expected to be a new variant inclusion to the line-up with slightly different specifications. The company confirmed the launch date of the phone through its official Twitter handle. New Smartphones Slated To Launch in India Next Week.

The Poco M2 Reloaded will be launched in India on April 21, 2021, at noon IST via Flipkart. And, it will be made available for online sale exclusively via Flipkart on the same day itself, at 3 PM IST.

As the name suggests - Poco M2 Reloaded, we speculate it could be packed with slightly better specs than the regular Poco M2 phone. It is likely to come with a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

🕛 to redefine your 🅜ulti-🅜edia experience.#POCOM2 Reloaded is arriving on 21st April, 12PM on @Flipkart: https://t.co/7Z444Ut5Eh pic.twitter.com/GhPZKUEAUS — POCO - Madder By the Minute (@IndiaPOCO) April 18, 2021

For photos and videos, the Poco M2 Reloaded will get a 13MP triple rear camera setup which will be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-lens, 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there could be an 8MP shooter. The phone is likely to be backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It will run on Android 10 out of the box.

