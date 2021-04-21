Poco, the Chinese smartphone maker, officially launched the Poco M2 Reloaded smartphone in India. The handset will be available for sale today starting from 3 pm via Flipkart. Sale offers include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card, no-cost EMI and standard EMI options. The smartphone comes in two shades - Pitch Black and Slate Blue. Poco M2 Reloaded Launching Today in India; Check Expected Prices, Features & Specifications Here.

Poco M2 Reloaded (Photo Credits: Poco India)

In terms of specifications, Poco M2 Reloaded features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

VFM gets a new name! Leading the category with killer specs and amaze performance, #POCOM2Reloaded hits @flipkart at 3 PM @ ₹9,499. More deets👇https://t.co/ABPVveK9Dd ✅ FHD+ Display ✅ Helio G80 processor ✅ 4GB + 64GB ✅ 5000mAh battery ✅ Quad Cameras#MultimediaReloaded pic.twitter.com/ndG3aTe4rt — POCO - Mad From Home (@IndiaPOCO) April 21, 2021

For optics, the device sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Poco M2 Reloaded (Photo Credits: Poco India)

The handset comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 5.0, IR Blaster, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Poco M2 Reloaded is priced at Rs 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model.

