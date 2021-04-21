Poco, the Chinese smartphone maker, officially launched the Poco M2 Reloaded smartphone in India. The handset will be available for sale today starting from 3 pm via Flipkart. Sale offers include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card, no-cost EMI and standard EMI options. The smartphone comes in two shades - Pitch Black and Slate Blue. Poco M2 Reloaded Launching Today in India; Check Expected Prices, Features & Specifications Here.
In terms of specifications, Poco M2 Reloaded features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.
For optics, the device sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls.
The handset comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 5.0, IR Blaster, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Poco M2 Reloaded is priced at Rs 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model.
