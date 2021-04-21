Poco India is all set to launch its Poco M2 Reloaded smartphone today at 12 noon. As per a report, the smartphone will be released today at 3 pm on the Indian e-commerce website 'Flipkart'. Ahead of its launch, the device has been teased on Flipkart which reveals its several key specifications. The company claims the upcoming phone to be a multimedia powerhouse and is said to carry similar specifications as that of the Poco M2 device. Poco M2 Reloaded Smartphone Launching in India on April 21; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Poco M2 Reloaded (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The Flipkart listing reveals that Poco M2 Reloaded will feature a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. It will come powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset is expected to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there could be an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Poco M2 Reloaded (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Coming to the pricing, Poco M2 Reloaded is likely to be priced at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model whereas the 6GB + 128GB could cost Rs 12,999. However, some new reports have claimed that the upcoming phone might get a price tag of Rs 9,999.

