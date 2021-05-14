POCO is all set to launch a new smartphone in the global market next week. The upcoming POCO M3 Pro 5G will make its global debut on May 19, 2021. Before its debut, the phone maker has confirmed key specifications of the phone on its official Twitter account. The phone will get a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC. It also confirmed that there will be a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Poco M3 Pro 5G Global Launch Reportedly Set for May 19, 2021; Images Leaked Online.

#POCOM3Pro 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 700! A 7nm high-performance processor with more power and more efficiency! More speed for all of your entertainment needs.#MoreSpeedMoreEverything indeed! pic.twitter.com/bq0W3WWpDK — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 13, 2021

The upcoming POCO smartphone is reportedly claimed to be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G. Recently leaked images suggest that it would get a new body along with a dual-tone rear body design. The M3 Pro 5G will also get a vertical island around the camera module featuring POCO branding. It is expected to come in three colours - Black, Yellow, and Blue.

#POCOM3Pro 5G has a 90Hz 6.5” FHD+ DotDisplay featuring DynamicSwitch that offers you a more flexible viewing experience!#MoreSpeedMoreEverything pic.twitter.com/6Fbw91Pem7 — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 14, 2021

In terms of specifications, the POCO M3 Pro 5G will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole-punch cutout. Under the hood, there will be a Dimensity 700 5G SoC from MediaTek that will be paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. At the rear, there will be a 48MP triple rear camera setup. The other two sensors are likely to be 2MP depth and 2MP macro lenses. Upfront, the phone will get an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Poco M3 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Ishan Agarwal)

The POCO M3 Pro 5G phone will be backed by a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 for POCO out of the box. The handset will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

