Poco, the Chinese smartphone maker is rumoured to launch its Poco M3 Pro 5G under its M Series soon. As per a report, the device will be launched globally on May 19, 2021. Ahead of its launch, images of the phone have been leaked online by a known tipster Ishan Agarwal. As per the leaked images, the handset will come with a vertical stripe instead of a huge camera bump seen on the Poco M3 phone. The camera module will sport three rear cameras, an LED flash and a Poco branding. The handset will be made available in three shades - Black, Yellow and Blue. Poco M3 Sales Surpasses 5 Lakh Units in India.

Poco M3 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Ishan Agarwal)

Poco Global head and head of product marketing reportedly confirmed in an interview the upcoming Poco device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chip which will be faster than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC that powers the Poco M3. The smartphone will also come with a refresh rate, more RAM, storage and faster-charging support.

Coming to the pricing, Poco M3 Pro 5G is likely to be priced starting at EUR 229 (approximately Rs 20,400) for the base 6GB + 64GB model and EUR 269 (approximately Rs 23,900).

