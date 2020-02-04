Poco X2 Smartphone With 120Hz Refresh Rate Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of Poco's New Phone Launch Event

Poco X2 India Launch (Photo Credits: Poco India)

Poco India will be officially announcing the prices for the highly-awaited Poco X2 smartphone today in the Indian market. Poco X2 will phone maker’s first product after Poco became as an independent brand. However, it will be Poco's second smartphone after Poco F1. The company has been teasing the smartphone on its social media accounts, confirming a display of 120Hz. The phone will also come with fast charging technology. There were speculations in the market claiming that the phone will be launched as a rebranded version of Redmi K30 that was revealed in December. Poco X2 Smartphone With 120Hz Display Launching Tomorrow in India.

The launch event of Poco X2 is scheduled to commence from 12 pm IST onwards, which will be held in New Delhi. The phone maker will live stream the launch event on its social media handles as well as official YouTube channel. The interested fans can watch the live streaming of the launch event here.

As far as the specifications go, the upcoming Poco X2 smartphone will sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ display screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone will also pack fast charging technology, which is claimed to provide up to 40 percent of juice in just 25 minutes. Additionally, the phone will get USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, thermal management system with liquid cooling and much more.

Under the hood, there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset; however, the company hasn't confirmed the same. If the market rumours are considered, the phone will be equipped with Snapdragon 730G SoC. Poco X2 India Prices Likely To Start From Rs 18,999; To Be Launched On February 4.

If launched as a rebranded version of Redmi K30 4G variant, the Poco X2 will get 20MP dual selfie cameras at the front and a 64MP quad-camera setup at the rear. The Poco X2 will be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery along with NFC support. The phone will run on Android 10 out-of-the-box with MIUI 11 on the top.

Coming to the prices, the company will be officially announcing the prices for the Poco X2 smartphone along with its availability in the Indian market. Recently, there were some reports about the price leaks claiming that the phone could get a starting price of Rs 18,999. Exact variant-wise prices of Poco X2 will be announced later today at the launch event.