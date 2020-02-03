Poco X2 Smartphone With 120Hz Display Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

Poco X2 Representation Image (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Poco India is all set to launch its second smartphone, Poco X2, tomorrow in India. Ahead of the official launch, the company has officially released a new teaser video of the phone, giving a clear glimpse to the fans. The recently released footage reveals Poco X2's silhouette, sharing some resemblance with the Redmi K30 model. Previously, some rumours surfaced on the internet claiming that the Poco X2 will be rebranded version of Redmi K30 4G variant, that will be built for the Indian customers.

The company will be launching the smartphone in the Indian market on February 4. The launch event is slated to commence at 12 pm IST onwards. When launched, the phone will be retailed exclusively via Flipkart. Also, the company has been teasing a higher refresh rate of the phone which will be 120Hz. The smartphone will also pack a 27W charging capacity; however, there is no official confirmation for a fast charger as of now.

On the specification front, the phone will get an edge-to-edge display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could pack a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the smartphone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset that might be mated with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal space.

Poco X2's recent Geekbench listing revealed that the phone would come equipped with an octa-core chipset, Android 10 OS, 6GB of RAM, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port and much more. As far as the prices are concerned, there were reports in the market claiming that the phone will be launched with a starting price of Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant.