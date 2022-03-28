Poco India is all set to launch the X4 Pro 5G smartphone today in the country. The handset was first introduced at the MWC 2022 in Barcelona in Spain as the successor to the Poco X3 Pro phone. The launch event will commence at 12 noon and will be streamed live via Poco India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Poco X4 Pro 5G India Launch Scheduled for March 28, 2022; Teased on Flipkart.

In terms of specifications, Poco X4 Pro 5G will sport a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

What’s really greater than what you see? The answer’s right in front of your 👀#OneX4all. Launching on 28.03.2022 #POCO𝕏𝟜ℙ𝕣𝕠5G pic.twitter.com/3MvJBTzjKs — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 28, 2022

For photography, the handset will get a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there could be a 16MP selfie camera.

The handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Connectivity options might include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5, a USB Type-C port, an IR Blaster, a 3.5mm audio jack and a rear fingerprint scanner. Coming to the pricing, Poco X4 Pro 5G could be priced under Rs 20,000.

