New Delhi, December 28: POCO X6 Series enthusiasts are on the edge of their seats as the early months of 2024 approach, with the anticipated launch of the POCO X6 Series in India. The tech community is abuzz with speculation about the features, specifications, and pricing of this upcoming smartphone series.

As per a report of India.com, the POCO X6 Series is gearing up for a debut in early 2024. While the POCO X6 Series exact launch date, specifications, and pricing remain speculative, the anticipation is high. The official details are yet to be unveiled; leaks and rumours paint a picture of a smartphone series that could fit in the mid-range segment. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer Currently ‘Sixth Richest Person’ Globally, To Receive USD 1 Billion Annually for Doing Nothing: Reports.

In China, the Redmi K70e is priced at CNY 1,999 for a 12GB/256GB variant. Given this, it is anticipated that the POCO X6 Pro could be launched in India with a price tag of less than Rs 25,000.

POCO X6 Series Specifications (Rumoured):

The POCO X6 Pro, in particular, is expected to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, offering a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for a crisp and fluid visual experience. The POCO X6 Pro is also expected to feature a display with 1,920Hz PWM high-frequency dimming, supporting HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, and DCI-P3 colour gamut for an enhanced visual experience. It is anticipated to run on HyperOS based on Android 14, offering new features and improvements. Google Maps Likely To Discontinue ‘Driving Mode’ Feature From App in February 2024: Report.

Camera-wise, the device might feature a 64MP primary rear camera complemented by an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro lens, along with a 16MP selfie camera. A 5,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging is also expected from the smartphone. The MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC is likely to be paired with options of 8GB+256GB or 12GB RAM+512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2023 06:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).