San Francisco, April 18 : US network infrastructure giant CommScope has faced a ransomware attack where cyber-criminals published thousands of employees' data online. According to TechCrunch, hackers exposed social security numbers and bank account details of employees of the company which designs and manufactures network infrastructure products. Twitter New Update 2023: Twitter Will Label 'Hateful' Tweets, Make Them Less Discoverable.

"It's unclear exactly how many employees have been affected. CommScope employs more than 30,000 people worldwide," the report mentioned. The listing includes a link to data stolen from the company. Ransomware gangs typically publish stolen data when efforts to secure a financial ransom demand fall through. Salary Hike For TCS Employees: Tata Consultancy Services To Increase Pay of Top-Performing Employees by 12-15%, May Raise Base Salaries of Freshers.

The data that was published contains personal data of thousands of CommScope employees, including full names, postal addresses, email addresses, personal numbers, Social Security numbers and bank account information.

"Another folder among the leaked data includes scans of employee passports and visa documentation," the report alleged. Some of the data was unencrypted and appeared to include both CommScope customer and employee email addresses.

A company spokesperson said it detected "unauthorised access to a portion of our IT infrastructure that we determined was the result of a ransomware incident" on March 27.

"Upon discovery, we immediately launched a forensic investigation with the assistance of a leading cybersecurity firm and reported the matter to law enforcement," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

It is working with third-party experts to validate those claims and "to understand the nature of the information at issue as a top priority". CommScope, however, declined to comment on how its systems were compromised.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2023 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).