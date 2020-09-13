The recently launched Realme 7 Pro smartphone will be made available for first online sale tomorrow. Interested buyers can get their hands on the phone at 12 noon via Flipkart and official website. The Chinese smartphone maker launched the Realme 7 Series earlier this month. And, the Realme 7 went on online sale earlier this week. Now, the Pro version will be made available for buyers across India. The main highlights of the handset are Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, 64MP quad rear camera, 64W SuperDart charge, 32MP selfie snapper and more. Realme to Open 50 Stores in India, Makes Foray into New Product Verticals.

The Realme 7 Pro comes in two colours - Mirror Blue and Mirror Silver. The Pro derivative of the Realme 7 smartphone comes in two storage variants - 6GB & 8GB. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 19,999 whereas the top-end variant with 6GB + 128GB costs Rs 21,999. As a part of sale offer, the e-retailer is offering 5 percent cash back on Flipkart Axis bank credit card. There is also a flat Rs 30 discount on the prepaid transactions using RuPay debit card or first transaction using UPI. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI option starting as low as Rs 2,445.

Powerful Inside. Stylish Outside. Inspired by the mirror space in nature, presenting premium touch & feel to the mid-ranger segment with an Anti-glare Split Design. The #realme7Pro goes on sale tomorrow at 12 PM on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX & @Flipkart.https://t.co/i42XWhpJHc pic.twitter.com/6SfVpdefbl — realme (@realmemobiles) September 13, 2020

Coming to the specifications, the Realme 7 Pro smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Fullscreen display with 2400x1080 resolution and screen to body ratio of 90.8 percent. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 720G mated with Adreno 618 GPU. The processor is clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM & 128GB of onboard storage.

Realme 7 Pro Smartphone Online Sale (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

For photos and videos, there's a 64MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The module also consists of an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP B&W portrait lens and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 32-inch wide-angle lens with an aperture of f/2.3 and FOV 119 degrees. The phone is fuelled by a 4500 mAh battery with a 65W SuperDart Charge. The company claims that the phone can be fully charged in just 34 mins.

