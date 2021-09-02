Realme is all set to expand its Realme 8 series by adding two new smartphones to the lineup. The Realme 8i smartphone in India on September 9, 2021. The handset will go official next week alongside the Realme 8s 5G. Both the phones will sit alongside the existing Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro, and Realme 8 5G that was launched earlier this year. Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth had previously confirmed that the brand will introduce Realme 8i and Realme 8s to India. Realme 8s 5G India Launch Confirmed for September 9, 2021.

Realme 8i (Photo Credits: Realme)

The upcoming Realme 8i will be the first smartphone to feature the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. There have been many speculations and rumours about the arrival date of the handsets. Now, we finally have a launch date.

The #realme8i truly stands out from the rest! It's the only Smartphone in the segment that offers a 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display to let our #realmeFans experience nothing but the best. Launching at 12:30 PM on 9th September on our official channels. https://t.co/VvE4HiPNde pic.twitter.com/ipPgc2rwVc — realme (@realmeIndia) September 2, 2021

Realme will host a virtual event on September 9 to launch both phones in the country. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm IST. The event will also be streamed online via the brand's official YouTube channel and social media platforms.

As per recent tweets exchanged between MediaTek and Realme suggested that the upcoming Realme 8i smartphone will get an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. The chipset was unveiled in July. It comes with 4G LTE support. The soon-to-be-launched Realme 8i is said to boast a 6.59-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The processor is likely to be paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the smartphone is said to get a 50MP triple rear camera module along with a 16MP selfie shooter. It is tipped to get a 5,000mAh battery. Expect more details and concentrate specifications to emerge on the web as we approach its India launch.

