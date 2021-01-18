Realme C12 smartphone was launched in the country last year in August with a price tag of Rs 8,999. Initially, the phone was offered in a single 3GB + 32GB variant only. Now, the Chinese phone maker has decided to upgrade the handset. It has silently introduced a new variant of the phone packed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is priced in India at Rs 9,999 and the same has been listed on the official website. Realme Watch S, Watch S Pro & Buds Air Pro Master Edition Launched.

Similar to the 3GB variant, the upgraded model is offered in the same colour options - Power Blue and Power Silver. The phone is expected to go on sale 19 January 2021 at midnight.

As for specifications, the Realme C12 gets a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ dew-drop notch display and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the skin, there is a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset that now comes mated with up 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the phone packs a triple camera setup comprising a 13MP main lens, a 2MP monochrome, and a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, there is a 5MP snapper for selfies and video calling.

It is backed by a huge 6,000 mAh battery supporting regular 10W charging. It runs on Android 10 based on Realme UI. Other highlights are micro-USB and 3.5mm audio jack ports, rear fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and more.

