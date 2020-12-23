Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker introduced its new Watch Series S & Buds Air Pro master edition in the Indian market. The Watch S will go on sale in the country on December 28, 2020 through Flipkart, the Watch S Pro will be available from December 29, 2020 at 12 noon whereas the Realme Buds Pro master edition will be sold on January 8, 2021 at 12 noon via Flipkart & Realme.com. The Realme Watch S Series comprises of Watch S, Watch S Master Edition & Watch S Pro. Realme Watch S Series & Buds Air Pro Master Edition Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

The Stylish Realme Watch S Pro comes with more than 100 watch faces & several watch straps for customers. The Watch S Pro sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen Always-On display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection & a resolution of 454x454 pixels. The Watch gets auto-brightness feature to get a comfortable visual indoor or outdoor. The new watch is fuelled by a 420mAh battery that lasts up to 2 weeks.

Realme Watch S Pro (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Watch out for the #realmeWatchSseries, it is specially crafted to make you stand out with its smart features and trendsetting design. Starting from ₹4,999. First sale of #realmeWatchS starts at 12 PM, 28th December on https://t.co/n3vAbwuqXx & @Flipkart.https://t.co/dNwzX40daC pic.twitter.com/VBMGoI3aPy — realme Link (@realmeLink) December 23, 2020

Realme's Watch S Pro comes with in-built powerful dual processors, real-time heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level monitoring, intelligent activity tracking, drink reminder, sedentary reminder & sleep monitoring features. The Watch S Pro provides up to 15 sport modes including outdoor walking, cricket, strength training, outdoor run, Yoga, spinning, swimming & is 5ATM water-resistant. The watch can immediately reject phone calls, automatically unlock the phone, control music & camera shutter.

Realme Watch S flaunts a 1.3-inch round touchscreen display with a resolution of 360x360 pixels & Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Watch S features auto brightness levels as high as 600nits, comes with a 390mAh battery that can last up to 15 days & can track heart-rate function, blood oxygen level. The new watch gets 16 types of sports modes that includes football, indoor cycling, elliptical, badminton & more. When paired with a smartphone, the new smartwatch also displays all notifications from all apps on the phone.

Realme Watch S (Photo Credits: Realme India)

On the other hand, Realme Buds Pro Master Edition features a 10mm bass boost driver, a long battery life of up to 25 hours, 94ms super-low latency gaming mode & dual-mic environmental noise reduction. Coming to the pricing, Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition is priced at Rs 4,999. The Realme Watch S costs Rs 4,999 whereas the Watch S Pro gets a price tag of Rs 9,999. The Watch S Master Edition will be retailed at Rs 5,999.

Realme Buds Air Master Edition (Photo Credits: Realme India)

