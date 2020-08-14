Realme C15 & Realme C12 smartphones are all set to be launched in India on August 18. The company has been teasing both the handsets via its official Twitter handle. Realme C15 specifications are already known. Ahead of the launch, the handset is listed on Flipkart. Also, India's leading e-commerce company is gradually unveiling all the features of Realme C12 smartphone. The Flipkart listing reveals the display, camera, processor & battery of Realme C12. Realme C12 & Realme C15 Smartphones to Be Launched in India on August 18; Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Realme C12 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution similar to other Realme budget phones. The device is likely to be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. According to the Flipkart listing, the smartphone will come equipped with a triple rear camera module sporting a 13MP main camera. The other two shooters are unknown.

Realme C12 is expected to come with camera features such as Chroma Boost, Slo-Mo video, HDR mode, nightscape mode & more.

The device will be fuelled by a massive 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone will also carry a rear fingerprint sensor. Pricing and other details of Realme C12 will be revealed during its launch event.

