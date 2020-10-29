Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020 is about to begin today at 12 noon & sale offers have been teased by the e-commerce giant. The sale will last till November 4, 2020 & will offer massive discounts on smartphones such as Poco, Motorola, Realme & more. Flipkart is providing 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank credit/debit cards. To save your time, we hereby have compiled the best deals from the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020.

LG G8X:

LG's G8X will be offered on November 3, 2020 at 12 pm with a huge discount. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage initially costs Rs 54,990 & will be offered at Rs 24,990 during the sale. The handset comes powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC, a 13MP dual rear camera, a 32MP front camera, a 6.4-inch OLED dual display & more.

LG G8X (Photo Credits: LG India)

Realme Narzo 20 Pro:

Narzo 20 Pro will be sold at Rs 13,999 instead of Rs 14,999. The device gets a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charging technology & comes powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. Customers can also purchase the handset with no-cost EMI from Rs 2,500 per month.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Online Sale (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Poco C3:

Poco C3 will be offered at Rs 7,499 for the 3GB model whereas the 4GB variant will be sold at Rs 8,499. The smartphone gets a 5,000mAh battery, a 13MP triple rear cameras, a 5MP front shooter & runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12 OS.

Poco C3 Launched in India (Photo Credits; Poco India)

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition:

Realme C15 will go on the first sale today & will be offered from Rs 9,499. It comes powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC, a 6.5-inch display, a 13MP quad rear cameras, a 6,000mAh battery & more.

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition Launched in India From Rs 9,999 (Photo Credits: IANS)

In addition to this, Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020 also provides discounts on Oppo, Samsung, Xiaomi, Infinix & other popular brands.

